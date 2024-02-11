The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off for the biggest game of the year: Super Bowl LVIII. This isn’t much of a surprise, as these two teams boast two of the most talented rosters in the entire league.

We’ll see the likes of Chris Jones Jr., Deebo Samuel, Travis Kelce, Trent Williams, and Christian McCaffrey, among many others. Nonetheless, most people could agree that Patrick Mahomes stands on a tier of his own in terms of stardom.

The Chiefs have the best quarterback in the game and the only guy who could challenge Tom Brady for the GOAT status once all is said and done. The Niners, on the other hand, have Brock Purdy, who’s still looking to prove the doubters wrong and make a living in this league.

Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he wound up earning the starting spot on Kyle Shanahan’s team. His career earnings, however, are pocket change when compared to Mahomes’.

Patrick Mahomes And Brock Purdy: Comparing Salaries

A couple of years ago, the Chiefs superstar signed a 10-year deal worth a whopping $450 million. Purdy, on the other hand, is still playing under his rookie contract, which will pay him roughly $3.7 million.

That means Mahomes is making 120 times what Purdy makes if we compare the entirety of their salaries. If we take it on a yearly basis, the gap gets narrower, with Mahomes making 47 times as much money as his colleague ($45 million compared to $938K).

Needless to say, this won’t be the case for much longer. Purdy will be eligible to sign a contract extension after next season, and if he keeps winning as often as he’s done thus far, he’s definitely going to get a massive raise in his next deal.