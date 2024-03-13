Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just won a third Super Bowl in five years after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime thriller. Andy Reid had to deal with a lot of problems on offense during the regular season, especially with wide receivers, but the legendary quarterback helped him with epic performances in the playoffs to hoist the trophy.

Even as defending champions, the Chiefs were underdogs in their postseason games against the Bills, Ravens and 49ers. Looking ahead into 2024, they’re also not favorites with back-to-back titles. Just incredible.

When Tom Brady said goodbye, Mahomes and the Chiefs immediately took advantage and built a new dynasty in the NFL. Now, they’re going for one of the most difficult challenges in history. No team has won three consecutive Super Bowls.

Patrick Mahomes makes massive move to help Chiefs

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Patrick Mahomes will restructure his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2024 season. The move will create $21.6 million in space for the salary cap.

Many years ago, Mahomes admitted that the right approach to keep winning in the NFL is the one used by Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. Constant modifications to the big deal on a yearly basis to help the team’s front office to sign other stars.

For example, the Chiefs just locked their defensive star Chris Jones with a five-year, $158 million contract and $95 million are guaranteed. Without Patrick Mahomes’ move, it would have been very complicated.

How long is the contract of Patrick Mahomes with Chiefs?

In 2020, Patrick Mahomes signed a ten-year, $500 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Considering how the quarterback market has improved, it is a bargain for the team.