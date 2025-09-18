Patrick Mahomes’ optimistic message despite Chiefs’ 0-2 start to the 2025 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs started the 2025 NFL season 0-2. This had never happened since having Patrick Mahomes on their roster. Still, the quarterback is embracing the challenging times with positivity and has given a message of pure motivation to his team.

On Wednesday’s press conference, Mahomes said, “Definitely new territory as far as being 0-2, but knowing that we got the guys for it — we have the mindset of going out there and being even better.” Mahomes added, “In my eyes, it looks like what an opportunity to prove who we are as the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming back from 0-2 and trying to build up to win a big football game on Sunday Night Football… get our season going in the right direction from there.”

The Chiefs have been diminished by injuries and suspensions, but the fact of the matter is that they are not the juggernaut they were a couple of years ago. Now, they are a beatable team but to Mahomes, this is more of a “show me your character” moment than a final nail in the coffin.

Kelce needs to be more reliable for Mahomes

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are one of the most dangerous duos in NFL history. Their chemistry is unmatched, they’ve tormented opposing teams for years, but this season, Kelce is nowhere near his usual level. His mistakes have cost the Chiefs heavily.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end

In Week 1, Kelce run a route wrongly and that ended up with him colliding with fellow teammate Xavier Worthy. Now, Worthy is injured and the Chiefs lack a certified wide receiver. In Week 2, he had an easy touchdown until he failed to secure the ball. After he missed, the pass ended up being intercepted. Chiefs didn’t score and almost conceded a pick six because of Kelce’s mistake. He is the best weapon on the roster, but he is not playing to his best right now.

The Chiefs have a great chance to winning their first game

Sunday Night Football will feature the Chiefs facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are 0-2 as well, but just had to go through a grueling OT loss against the Cowboys. Hence, fatigue can play a part in Chiefs’ favor.

On the other hand, the Chiefs have lost games to teams that are a combined 4-0 this season. The Giants have lost against teams that are 2-2. A loss is a loss, but resumes and contexts are important too.