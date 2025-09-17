Tyreek Hill remains the top name to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Although the Miami Dolphins have indicated they don’t intend to move him, a new report from Mike Florio says that Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are genuinely interested in bringing the player back.

“Of course, the Dolphins have ‘no plans’ to trade Tyreek Hill, because how many times do we have to hear a team say that and trade the guy before we realize that’s part of the setup so you don’t get screwed in the negotiation. You have to act like you don’t want to trade him. You have to sit and wait for the right moment. Last year, the Jets weren’t ‘actively thinking’ about trading for Davante Adams and the Raiders ‘werent’ actively’ thinking about trading him. So, it takes time, but, the Chiefs need him. They need something.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers have also been strongly mentioned in rumors if Hill becomes available. After a slow start, the addition of the star wide receiver would be massive help for Aaron Rodgers, although Florio says the Chiefs have the edge.

Are the Dolphins trading Tyreek Hill to the Chiefs?

The Dolphins could trade Tyreek Hill to the Chiefs if two key factors come together. The first and most important is that the losses keep piling up, forcing the team to think about the future, and Florio mentions that the other is the wide receiver’s public desire to leave Miami.

“The Dolphins are 0-2 and I’m sure he’d love to get the hell out of there. We know it because he said it after Week 18 last year and you can’t put that toothpaste back in the tube. So, the Chiefs need him, he needs to get out of Miami. The one big issue is what kind of punishment is he looking at, if any, for this personal conduct policy issue. I have heard they want him. The Steelers are interested in him, they can do something new (after loss against Seahawks). Let’s see what happens, but, Chiefs need to do something to shake things up.”

