Patrick Mahomes receives heartfelt message from wife Brittany on his 30th birthday

It’s not just another day in the life of one of the NFL’s biggest stars in recent years. Patrick Mahomes — the undisputed leader and multiple-time champion with the Kansas City Chiefs — is celebrating his 30th birthday, and his wife, Brittany, made sure to mark the occasion with a heartfelt message.

Through her official Instagram account, the mother of Patrick’s three children shared a emotional message, clearly reflecting the deep love and appreciation she and their family have for him.

“Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU,” Brittany stated via @brittanylynne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews tied the knot in March 2022 and are parents to three children: two daughters, Sterling Skye and Golden Raye, and a son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Turning things around this season

After an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, a sense of urgency is growing in Kansas City. The Chiefs, now sitting at a shocking 0-2 after losses to the Chargers and Eagles, are at a critical crossroads.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes drops tough admission after loss to Eagles with bold promise despite Chiefs’ 0-2 start

With the weight of championship expectations on their shoulders, the team must now find a way to right the ship and get their season back on track, or risk watching their once-dominant dynasty crumble.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs upcoming games

The Chiefs have long held a spot among the NFL’s elite, but this season’s start hasn’t lived up to expectations. That’s why this upcoming stretch of games will be crucial as they look to bounce back and get back on track immediately.

@ New York Giants, September 21

vs Baltimore Ravens, September 28

@ Jacksonville Jaguars, October 6

vs Detroit Lions, October 12

vs Las Vegas Raiders, October 19

Advertisement