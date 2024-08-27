NFL News: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa issues a pointed message to his offensive line

Before the start of the season, Tua Tagovailoa shared his thoughts on the Dolphins' offensive line.

As the start of a new NFL season approaches, the margin for error ahead of the debut is shrinking. Teams continue their final preparations with no more opportunities for practice games. The Miami Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa, enter as strong contenders in the AFC East. Before the season kicks off, the QB delivered a clear message to his offensive line following the preseason.

Under the guidance of Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins began their preparation phase with a solid 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. In their second game, they continued their strong performance with another win, this time against the Washington Commanders, 13-6. However, they concluded their NFL preseason with a 24-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Many are daring to label the Dolphins as serious playoff contenders, given the level displayed by their roster in these games and the impression they left last year. The 2023-24 season ended with Miami in second place in their conference with an 11-6 record, just behind the Buffalo Bills.

With star players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, alongside the exceptional talent of their QB, Tagovailoa, McDaniel’s squad will make their debut this Sunday, September 8, facing none other than the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tua delivers a clear message to his offensive line

Ahead of the Dolphins’ season opener, the former Alabama QB expressed great confidence in his teammates and their potential throughout the tournament, something that will be key to the team’s overall performance on the field.

Asked by ESPN journalist Marcel Louis-Jacques, Tua stated the following: “Well brother, I get the ball out fast. So I’m confident in whoever we’ve got out there.”

The offensive line that the Dolphins are expected to field for their debut against the Jaguars will be composed of Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg, and Austin Jackson, from left to right.

The Dolphins’ opening games of the season

Under the guidance of Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins will start their journey toward the Super Bowl with these tough matchups. Miami will look to build on the strong campaign they had last year.

