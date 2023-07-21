If there were any of them still out there, Patrick Mahomes made sure to silence all his doubters in the 2022 NFL season. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took all the limelight by leading his team to an epic Super Bowl victory.

At 27, the Texas Tech product already boasts an impressive résumé. Not only did he get his hands on the Vince Lombardi twice, he’s also a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

It’s hard to argue that he’s the greatest quarterback in the league. However, the question that always gives a lot to talk about is who’s the most underrated signal-caller in the NFL, but Mahomes believes that’s an easy one.

Patrick Mahomes says Kirk Cousins is the most underrated QB in the NFL

“I think this guy right here,” Mahomes said pointing at Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in an episode of the Netflix series ‘Quarterback,’ centered around Mahomes, Cousins and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 season.

“I mean, if you look at Kirk over here, man. Wins every year. Puts up great stats. Did it in Washington. Does it in Minnesota. Talk to any other quarterbacks in the league, and they’re gonna say the same thing,” Mahomes added, via ProFootballTalk.

“I’d agree with that,” Mariota said. “I’ve been in a few systems and [with] a few coaches. And a lot of the tape that we’d watch was of Kirk. A guy consistently, year in and year out, continues to prove why he is one of the top quarterbacks in the league.”

It’s safe to say this is at least questionable, since many believe Cousins is actually overrated. Either way, the Vikings haven’t given up on him yet as they hope he can finally take them to a deep playoff run in the 2023-24 campaign.