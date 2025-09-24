Patrick Mahomes warns rest of the NFL after Chiefs’ 1-2 start

This past Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs earned their first win of the NFL season, snapping a two-game losing streak. Patrick Mahomes, the undisputed leader of the team, remains confident they’ll get back on track in the short term.

The next step will undoubtedly be anything but easy, as Andy Reid and his team are set to host Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead. Additionally, key injuries and notable absences within the roster have played a significant role in disrupting the team’s overall rhythm and performance.

Mahomes is well aware of this situation, which is why he hopes to have the entire roster available. This will likely happen in a couple of weeks, and then they will once again become the best version of this team in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, when we get Xavier and Rashee back, it’s going to make us better because guys have stepped up and made plays. . . We’ll continue to get better and better as the season goes,” the QB said via @goldmctNFL.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play.

Advertisement

The Chiefs know they haven’t had the best start to the season, but once Mahomes has all his weapons at his disposal, they aim to return to being the feared contender they’ve long been in the NFL.

Advertisement

What happened to Worthy and Rice?

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense is facing an uphill battle without two of its key playmakers, as the team navigates the early part of the season without Xavier Worthy and veteran Rashee Rice. Worthy, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1, is on the road to recovery and could return to the lineup soon, providing a much-needed speed element to the passing game.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes surprised by Chiefs’ breakout weapon with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy out

However, the Chiefs will be without the reliable hands of Rashee Rice for a more extended period, as he serves a six-game suspension that is expected to keep him off the field until Week 7.

These absences have placed a significant burden on the remaining receiving corps, and the team will need its other wideouts to step up in a big way to keep the offense on track while they await the return of their full arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Chiefs?