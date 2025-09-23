Patrick Mahomes surprised by Chiefs’ breakout weapon with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy out

The Kansas City Chiefs stumbled at the start of the NFL season with back-to-back losses, unsettling their usual dominance. Yet, head coach Andy Reid swiftly reversed their fortunes with a commanding 22-9 win over the New York Giants. Patrick Mahomes delivered a standout performance but chose to spotlight one of his teammate’s efforts, stepping up admirably in Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice absence.

During a challenging start to the season, the Chiefs faced adversity early on. In Week 1’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, they lost Xavier Worthy to injury. Adding to their woes, Rashee Rice faced a six-game suspension for violating personal conduct policies. With these setbacks, the outlook for the team was not promising. However, head coach Andy Reid remained confident in Tyquan Thornton, a decision that quickly paid dividends.

After a morale-boosting victory against the Giants, Patrick Mahomes did not hold back his praise for Thornton’s performance. “I would throw to him a couple of times last year, just to see what he had, and you could see that he had juice… into training camp, he was one of those guys that was down there with me working in Texas, and so I knew he was gonna be a good football player, but he’s even exceeding my expectations,” he said, as reported by Chiefs Wire.

Tyquan Thornton delivered a NFL career-best performance against the Giants, showcasing his star potential. The 25-year-old dazzled with five receptions for 71 yards and capped his night with a touchdown. With Worthy and Rice nearing their return, fans remain eager to see Thornton solidify his role as a key player on the Chiefs’ roster, building on his impressive display and potential.

Tyquan Thornton #80 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a catch.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid opens up on Tyquan Thornton’s performance making a bold confession

Tyquan Thornton, a 2022 second-round NFL pick, initially attracted interest from the Chiefs but ultimately joined the New England Patriots. His release in November 2024 sparked criticism about his capabilities. However, after signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad, he seized the chance to demonstrate his potential. Impressed by his performance, head coach Andy Reid publicly praised Thornton, offering an unexpected confession.

“He’s showing some things. He’s a guy that I know [receiver] JuJu [Smith-Schuster] spoke highly of when he was with the [New England] Patriots and Bill Belichick gave him big compliments. He’s come in here and done nothing but work hard,” Andy Reid said, via ESPN.

Despite entering the 2025 NFL season under intense scrutiny, he exceeded expectations with an extraordinary performance, solidifying his place on the team. At just 25, he has demonstrated the ability to vie for the starting spot, providing hope and excitement to the Chiefs’ faithful. While he continues to grow and refine his skills, his immediate impact in a challenging season has marked him as a player to watch.