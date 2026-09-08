Andy Reid practically confirms Patrick Mahomes’ status for Chiefs vs Broncos with update on Josh Simmons

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes back to full health, will open their 2026 NFL season against the Denver Broncos, with uncertainty still surrounding Josh Simmons’ availability.

Arrowhead Stadium will be dressed to the nines for the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2026 NFL season opener, as they host the always-tough Denver Broncos. According to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ presence as the starting quarterback is practically a done deal, while Josh Simmons’ status remains uncertain if he is unable to recover from his back injury.

“There’s a good chance Patrick [Mahomes] will start. Most likely, he’ll be the guy that’s out there,” the head coach said per ESPN‘s Nate Taylor. Reid also added that Kahlil Benson would replace Simmons at left tackle if No. 71 is unavailable.

There is little time left until the Chiefs make their debut, as a team that dominated the NFL and defined an era in recent years looks to bounce back. Unfortunately, their last campaign was a disappointing one, not only because of injuries but also due to their results on the field.

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Mahomes is ready to return to the field

The Chiefs’ failure to reach the postseason last season may have been due not only to their decline in performance, but also to the brutal injury Mahomes suffered in December 2025. During a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the quarterback tore his ligaments, underwent surgery, and faced a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is hit by Tuli Tuipulotu.

To preserve his health and ensure he would be in optimal condition for the season’s first game, Andy Reid made the final decision to keep Mahomes out of preseason action. Justin Fields and Garrett Nussmeier split playing time in the games against the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Seattle Seahawks.

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Protecting Mahomes

Protecting their biggest star could be one of the keys for Kansas City Chiefs. While they await a potential recovery from Josh Simmons, these would be the main players responsible for keeping Mahomes from taking hits against the Broncos.

RT Jaylon Moore

RG Trey Smith

C Creed Humphrey

LG Kingsley Suamataia

LT Josh Simmons

Khalil Benson, who could replace Simmons if he is unable to play, has Reid’s full support: “We try to play the five best guys,” the HC said, via ESPN. “We’re comfortable with Kahlil on either side and he’s been [practicing] the left side. He’s doing a nice job with it. If he has to be the left tackle, he’s the left tackle and we roll with it. That’s how that goes.”

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Creed Humphrey #52 and Josh Simmons #71 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

A schedule that has fans dreaming big

Becoming a contender in this league often depends on having a favorable schedule, not only on the road but also on being able to protect home field. Beyond the difficult season opener, these are the upcoming games the Chiefs will have to navigate to make their mark in the AFC.

Week 2, vs Indianapolis Colts (September 20)

Week 3, at Miami Dolphins, (September 27)

Week 4, at Las Vegas Raiders, (October 4)

Week 5, Bye Week

Week 6, vs Los Angeles Chargers (October 18)