Why is there a minute of silence before 2026-27 Champions League Matchday 1 games?

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League has finally began its league phase, and fans have been caught by surprise as there is a minute of silence before every game in Matchday 1.

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League opens its league phase with electric matchups all across the board. However, one moment raised eyebrows before the opening whistle as players gathered in the center circle for a minute of silence. The gesture was announced by the competition’s organizers and will be accompanied by the message, “You are not alone, Nepal.”

“A moment of silence will be held, and a banner will be displayed as a sign of solidarity and support ahead of all UEFA Champions League matches this week,” UEFA’s official statement read.

The minute of silence will be observed before every Matchday 1 game, including marquee showdowns like Real Madrid against Inter, Barcelona against Feyenoord, and reigning champions PSG’s debut against Slovan Bratislava.

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