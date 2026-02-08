Who is Drake Maye’s backup QB on Patriots depth chart for 2026 Super Bowl LX vs Seahawks?

Drake Maye has put the NFL on notice during the 2025 season. Only a sophomore in the league, the product out of UNC led the New England Patriots to Super Bowl LX, where a Super Bowl XLIX rematch against the Seattle Seahawks will take place. Though Maye became a household name in record time and fell just one vote short of the MVP award, the same can’t be said for his backup quarterback in New England, whom many fans are wondering about.

The Patriots face a similar situation to that of Darnold’s backup quarterback on the Seahawks’ depth chart: the No. 2 option has barely seen the field in 2025. That only speaks volumes about how great both Maye and Darnold have been, but also allows a scary question mark to surface on the horizon. What happens if Maye goes down in Super Bowl LX? Can the Patriots hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy even if their MVP finalist is off the field?

Fortunately for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots, their defense can give anyone a chance to win. However, for the Patriots’ QB2, not even the sky is the limit, as he is used to aiming for the stars and shooting for the moon. That’s right—the second-string quarterback on the Patriots is none other than the “Passtronaut” himself, Joshua Dobbs.

Completing the quarterback room will be another fan-favorite signal-caller, Tommy DeVito. If charisma won championships, New England would have the potential to build an NFL dynasty. Even though it doesn’t, the Patriots still seem in a great position to do so, regardless.

Joshua Dobbs (left) and Drake Maye (right)

Dobbs’ journey

Dobbs has never been able to recreate his numbers from the 2023 NFL season, when he put himself on the map while playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. His rise to a starting role was nothing short of cinematic, similar to watching a rocket take off.

However, some rockets don’t stay up too long. After an uneventful stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, Dobbs’ spaceship has landed in Foxborough, just in time to witness the birth of a new star in the NFL—Maye. That, however, meant Dobbs’ number was rarely called, unless it was in garbage time of a lopsided victory for the Pats.

Joshua ‘The Passtronaut’ Dobbs

It’s a hard truth every young kid who dreams of playing quarterback or being an astronaut must learn at some point: sometimes, all they do is live and work around stars and supernovas, but never really get to become one. Regardless, it can change in the blink of an eye. For Dobbs, he will keep both eyes wide open during Super Bowl LX, as he may get to fulfill his lifelong dream with no prior notice.

So far in the 2025 campaign, Dobbs has appeared in four games, completing just 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards and no touchdowns. Life is full of surprises, though. Dobbs’ first touchdown of the season may well be the biggest one of the year.

