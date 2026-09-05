Patriots’ AJ Brown admits being excited to play with Drake Maye

The New England Patriots hope to put together another great regular season and postseason run following the arrival of AJ Brown, with chemistry already building alongside quarterback Drake Maye ahead of their first NFL season together.

Brown and Maye took part in an interview with Devin McCourty on NBC. When asked about playing with Maye, Brown did not hesitate to show his praise for the young star quarterback.

“He’s such a great guy. He always takes the blame for every little thing. I’m like, ‘Drake, it’s OK. It’s not that deep.’ He’s incredible! Fun to play with. I can’t wait,” Brown said.

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An exciting duo for the Patriots

AJ Brown and Drake Maye have high expectations for the 2026 season. The Patriots count on them to elevate the offense to another level and contend for a Super Bowl once again, especially as they share their first season.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first quarter.

Brown is looking for a resurgent season following an inconsistent 2025 campaign with the Eagles. He caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. He has reached 1,000 or more receiving yards in four consecutive years, seeking to match his 2022 and 2023 form when he surpassed 1,400 receiving yards.

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Maye stood out during the 2025 season, leading the way to a 14-3 regular-season record. He completed 354 passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while adding 103 carries for 450 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Patriots’ return

New England secured the second seed in the AFC after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos. However, they were unable to crown themselves champions, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.

The New England Patriots’ NFL campaign will open on the road with a special matchup. They face the Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch, set to kick off on Sept. 9.