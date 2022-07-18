Entering his Year 2 in the NFL, Mac Jones, Patriots' quarterback, is trying to prove that there should be no doubt regarding the starting role at New England. During the offseason, the youngster made some significant strides in order to become a better player and help his team to get back to the glory days.

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots were the ones under the spotlight for almost every football fan. Without Tom Brady as their quarterback, the ones from Boston needed to select a player for this position and they went for Mac Jones with the 15th pick. Entering his Year 2 in the league, he is confident that he made some 'significant strides' to improve for the 2022 season.

Mac Jones had probably the biggest weight above his shoulders as he was a rookie in the National Football League. Tom Brady, a living legend for the Patriots, left the team and every fan was scared about not finding a worthy replacement. But during his first season, the one from Alabama showed some special skills that surprised everyone and now he is trying to demonstrate some more this year.

It was not an easy task for Jones, but Bill Belichick, Patriots' head coach, trusted him instantly. In spite of having Cam Newton alongside him as competence, the 23 year-old won the race for the starting quarterback role. Mac Jones should have no problem to keep it for the 2022 NFL season and guide New England to another Playoffs.

Mac Jones revealed he made some 'significant strides' during the offseason

In every sport is important to keep up the pace even during the offseason, and that's what Mac Jones took advantage off. The Patriot's quarterback revealed that he used this time to get better at some aspects that were probably getting in his way in order to become a better player.

"I think it's important to assess everything and that was one of the things I want to improve. I made significant strides", Jones said to NBC Sports Boston last week. "Fixing my body, feeling comfortable, feeling healthier and better. At the end of the day, you're still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined the best you can."