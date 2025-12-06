Patriots projected to add Drake Maye’s protector in 2026 draft

The New England Patriots are already putting the NFL on notice amid a remarkable 11-2 run. Mike Vrabel’s first season as the team’s head coach has been nothing but impressive, and the front office might be preparing to face the 2026 campaign, even though they are far from over.

Drake Maye elevated his game this season, going 276 of 386 for 3,412 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. The second-year quarterback has gained MVP buzz due to his performances, although others have questioned how good the Patriots actually are due to the strength of their schedule.

Maye and Co. will return to action in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. They could secure the AFC East with a win against Josh Allen and Co. Meanwhile, some started to predict how the 2026 campaign might look for the Pats.

Patriots predicted to land Georgia product to protect Drake Maye

The NFL Draft is still months away, but with the college football regular season done, many have predicted which player will go where next year. Dane Brugler of The Athletic suggests that the Patriots might land Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the No. 32 overall pick.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots

“The Patriots’ new team motto: Protect Drake Maye at all costs,” Brugler wrote. “Morgan Moses has played well at right tackle this season, but he turns 35 in March. Freeling would be a great understudy who could provide short-term depth and a long-term answer on the outside.”

Freeling has started in 16 college games (12 this season), meaning he might have to sit and learn behind Moses before he takes over at right tackle. He helped the Georgia Bulldogs to an 11-1 record while being named to the All-SEC third team.