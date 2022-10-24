It seems like Mac Jones' starting quarterback days are over. The 24-year-old appeared as QB1 for MNF against the Bears, but after some awful drives, the Patriots decided to sit him and there were some hilarious memes and reactions about it.
Mac Jones entered the 2022 NFL season with high hopes for what he could do for New England. After Tom Brady left Boston, the team searched for a new quarterback to replace him and it seemed like he was the chosen one.
Unfortunately, he didn't take the opportunity and had an awful start against the Chicago Bears in Week 7 MNF. After completing only 3 out of 6 passes for 13 yards and one interception, Bailey Zappe took control of the offense and Mac Jones started being the main target for the memes.
Patriots sit Mac Jones after only 6 attempts vs. Bears: Funniest memes and reactions