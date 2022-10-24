New England Patriots can't decide which quarterback should be their starter. After an awful MNF game against the Bears, the team decided to sit Mac Jones and of course the memes started talking about it.

It seems like Mac Jones' starting quarterback days are over. The 24-year-old appeared as QB1 for MNF against the Bears, but after some awful drives, the Patriots decided to sit him and there were some hilarious memes and reactions about it.

Mac Jones entered the 2022 NFL season with high hopes for what he could do for New England. After Tom Brady left Boston, the team searched for a new quarterback to replace him and it seemed like he was the chosen one.

Unfortunately, he didn't take the opportunity and had an awful start against the Chicago Bears in Week 7 MNF. After completing only 3 out of 6 passes for 13 yards and one interception, Bailey Zappe took control of the offense and Mac Jones started being the main target for the memes.

Patriots sit Mac Jones after only 6 attempts vs. Bears: Funniest memes and reactions