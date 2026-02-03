Trending topics:
NFL

Patriots star makes major statement about Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen received a strong message from a former teammate, now with the New England Patriots.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills, the dream of reaching the Super Bowl again faded a few weeks ago. However, there are those who believe Josh Allen has what it takes to succeed, including a former teammate who on Sunday will be in San Francisco wearing the New England Patriots colors.

Stefon Diggs was a loyal sidekick to Allen in the Bills’ offense from 2020 until his move to the Texans. The veteran played his last season with the Patriots and, while he knows his former teammates fell short of their goals, he believes the process must be maintained, since their QB is a true Hall of Famer.

“Keep hanging your head on that quarterback,” the explosive wide receiver Diggs said to Buffalo Bills fans during the NFL Opening Night. “That quarterback is a Hall of Famer.”

Advertisement

He also recalled his affection for Bills Mafia: “I love y’all, I know I’m far gone, but I do miss you, I have a great relationship with y’all. Parts of me wish things were different because I do got a lot of love and respect for that team… I know they’re not huge fans of me at this point, but… I got a lot of love and respect for that organization and that fan base.

Stefon Diggs with Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 and Stefon Diggs #14.

Advertisement

Bills missed Diggs this season

Stefon Diggs has proven his veteran elite status once again this season with the New England Patriots, commanding the air attack with 85 receptions, 1,013 yards, and 4 touchdowns, averaging a solid 11.9 yards per catch.

Bills confirm return of former coach, but Josh Allen won’t work with him in 2026

see also

Bills confirm return of former coach, but Josh Allen won’t work with him in 2026

While these numbers reflect his consistency as a reliable WR1, they also ignite a ‘what if’ scenario for the Buffalo Bills. Had Josh Allen still possessed Diggs’ surgical route-running and ability to move the chains, the Bills’ offense could have reached a higher level of late-game execution.

Advertisement

Diggs’ presence would have provided Allen with that familiar safety valve, potentially elevating Buffalo’s scoring efficiency and late-season momentum by forcing defenses to respect the deep threat and intermediate windows that only their unique chemistry could exploit.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Bills confirm return of former coach, but Josh Allen won’t work with him in 2026
NFL

Bills confirm return of former coach, but Josh Allen won’t work with him in 2026

Bills secure coveted AFC West coach for 2026 to help Josh Allen win the Super Bowl
NFL

Bills secure coveted AFC West coach for 2026 to help Josh Allen win the Super Bowl

Josh Allen is targeted by College Football star to become teammates with the Bills next NFL season
NFL

Josh Allen is targeted by College Football star to become teammates with the Bills next NFL season

NY Yankees lean on key factor to stabilize rotation ahead of 2026 season
MLB

NY Yankees lean on key factor to stabilize rotation ahead of 2026 season

Better Collective Logo