Patriots star makes major statement about Bills QB Josh Allen

Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills, the dream of reaching the Super Bowl again faded a few weeks ago. However, there are those who believe Josh Allen has what it takes to succeed, including a former teammate who on Sunday will be in San Francisco wearing the New England Patriots colors.

Stefon Diggs was a loyal sidekick to Allen in the Bills’ offense from 2020 until his move to the Texans. The veteran played his last season with the Patriots and, while he knows his former teammates fell short of their goals, he believes the process must be maintained, since their QB is a true Hall of Famer.

“Keep hanging your head on that quarterback,” the explosive wide receiver Diggs said to Buffalo Bills fans during the NFL Opening Night. “That quarterback is a Hall of Famer.”

He also recalled his affection for Bills Mafia: “I love y’all, I know I’m far gone, but I do miss you, I have a great relationship with y’all. Parts of me wish things were different because I do got a lot of love and respect for that team… I know they’re not huge fans of me at this point, but… I got a lot of love and respect for that organization and that fan base.”

Josh Allen #17 and Stefon Diggs #14.

Bills missed Diggs this season

Stefon Diggs has proven his veteran elite status once again this season with the New England Patriots, commanding the air attack with 85 receptions, 1,013 yards, and 4 touchdowns, averaging a solid 11.9 yards per catch.

While these numbers reflect his consistency as a reliable WR1, they also ignite a ‘what if’ scenario for the Buffalo Bills. Had Josh Allen still possessed Diggs’ surgical route-running and ability to move the chains, the Bills’ offense could have reached a higher level of late-game execution.

Diggs’ presence would have provided Allen with that familiar safety valve, potentially elevating Buffalo’s scoring efficiency and late-season momentum by forcing defenses to respect the deep threat and intermediate windows that only their unique chemistry could exploit.