Tom Brady issues strong warning to Sam Darnold and Seahawks before Super Bowl against Patriots

Tom Brady knows what it’s like to be the underdog in a Super Bowl. Now, that’s exactly the situation for the New England Patriots before facing the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara.

During an interview with Colin Cowherd, Brady warned the Seahawks that Mike Vrabel will use all this talk on national media to motivate his team in an uphill battle against Sam Darnold.

“Knowing Mike Vrabel, he’s probably got every bit of underdog material up everywhere. We were 14-point underdogs in 2001 and Vrabel was part of that team. That’s just the mentality and, you know, that’s ok. Someone’s got to be that. Patriots have had an incredible season. What they’ve done has surprised everybody. It’s so many guys that have come together. Coaches and players that are new. Great communication.”

Who is the underdog in the Super Bowl this year?

The New England Patriots are 4.5-point underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks before the Super Bowl. However, Tom Brady acknowledged that the experience of playing in difficult environments could be crucial for Drake Maye and his teammate to silence the critics.

“Great toughness. They played in a lot of tough environments. They certainly deserve to be representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. It’s going to be a great game. These teams have played so well all season long. They’ve been clutch. They’ve played good defense. They’ve played good offense. They have explosive plays, they have surgical plays, they run the ball and they’ve had explosive runs. They’ve really found a lot of different ways to win and that’s why they’re playing in this game.”

The Patriots had a 14-3 record during the regular season and won the AFC East officially ending the dominance of Josh Allen and the Bills. In the Wild Card round, they eliminated the Chargers and in the Divisional Round they beat the Texans facing one of the best defenses in the NFL. Then, taking advantage of Bo Nix’s injury, the Pats won in Denver in the AFC Championship Game.

