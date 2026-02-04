Anthony Davis traded: Mavs and Wizards’ updated lineups after blockbuster deal

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Dallas Mavericks have orchestrated a blockbuster transaction with the Washington Wizards, sending Anthony Davis to the nation’s capital, according to a report from ESPN‘s Shams Charania.

“The Dallas Mavericks are trading 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, along with Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum, to the Washington Wizards. In return, the Mavericks will receive Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks, and three second-round picks,” Charania announced on his X account.

With these notable additions to both rosters, the Mavericks and Wizards are now refining their lineups for the remainder of the season. As they face multiple challenges ahead, which include matchups against various competitors, they are unified by one clear objective on the horizon: securing a spot in the NBA playoffs.

Mavericks’ updated lineup

With four fresh additions to their roster for the remainder of the season, the Mavericks will feature the following updated lineup:

Ryan Nembhard

Klay Thompson

Khris Middleton

Cooper Flagg

Dereck Lively II

Wizards’ updated lineup

With Davis joining the squad, the Wizards have made significant adjustments ahead of the remainder of the season. Their updated lineup for the forthcoming challenges includes:

