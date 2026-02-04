Trending topics:
NHL

Artemi Panarin exits NY Rangers: Projected lines for LA Kings after blockbuster trade

Artemi Panarin is the newest member of the Los Angeles Kings after being traded from the New York Rangers. On Bolavip we take a look at how Los Angeles' lines could look in the 2025-26 NHL season.

By Federico O'donnell

Artemi Panarin has been traded from the Rangers to the Kings
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesArtemi Panarin has been traded from the Rangers to the Kings

The drama is finally over. The New York Rangers have traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings with just minutes to spare before the Olympic roster freeze. Now, the Kings could boast one of the best forward lines across the league.

By adding Panarin to the equation, Los Angeles could now put forward the following forward lines. It’s still early to tell where ‘The Breadman’ will play, but there is a chance he is placed on the first forward line immediately upon arrival. Such a move could sending Corey Perry down to the second unit, setting off a domino effect down the left wing. If that were the case, here is how the Kings could look, according to Daily Faceoff.

  • Artemi Panarin LW – Alex Laferriere C – Adrian Kempe RW
  • Corey Perry – Anze Kopitar – Joel Armia
  • Trevor Moore – Quinton Byfield – Andrei Kuzmenko
  • Kevin Fiala – Samuel Helenius – Taylor Ward
Developing story…

