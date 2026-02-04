Artemi Panarin reportedly made one thing clear to NY Rangers before LA Kings trade

Although the NHL season is in full swing, player movement continues unabated. The latest news confirms Artemi Panarin’s departure: after leaving the New York Rangers, he has officially become a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

Details about the move have also come to light. According to insider Mollie Walker, who shared the news on her X account, the Kings were the only team Panarin wanted to join—and the only team the Rangers were willing to deal with.

With this move, Panarin arrives in Los Angeles to join Andrei Kuzmenko. In doing so, the now former Ranger fulfills one of his main conditions for leaving: the opportunity to play alongside a fellow countryman.

The Kings are currently experiencing an uneven stretch this season, striving to climb toward the top spots in the Pacific Division. Will Panarin’s arrival be the missing piece that truly turns them into a contender?

Artemi Panarin #10 with the New York Rangers in action.

The potential impact of Panarin on the Kings

Panarin is expected to provide the elite offensive spark Los Angeles was seeking for its championship push. That explains why the Kings were willing to hand Panarin a new contract, with help from the Rangers.

The Breadman arrives with world-class playmaking and a high hockey IQ, qualities backed by his strong 2025-26 stats where he has already recorded 57 points (19 goals and 38 assists) in just 52 games.