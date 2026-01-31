Bills secure coveted AFC West coach for 2026 to help Josh Allen win the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills have made historic decisions in recent years after losing in the playoffs to the Denver Broncos. Because of yet another failure during Josh Allen’s prime, Sean McDermott was fired.

His replacement comes from inside the building. Joe Brady was promoted to head coach and has already begun building his coaching staff. The first step was naming Pete Carmichael as his offensive coordinator, but the other side of the ball was still pending.

In an AFC with teams on the rise like the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, in addition to the expected return of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026, the defense could be the key factor in finally allowing Allen to win a Super Bowl.

Who is Bills defensive coordinator for 2026?

Jim Leonhard will be the Bills’ new defensive coordinator, according to a report from Adam Schefter. “The Buffalo Bills are expected to hire Broncos defensive passing game coordinator and assistant HC Jim Leonhard as their defensive coordinator. Leonhard visited the Chargers and Ravens, but now will be in charge of the Bills’ defense.”

Who is the new coach of the Buffalo Bills?

Joe Brady is the new head coach of the Buffalo Bills. After working the past two seasons as offensive coordinator, owner Terry Pegula decided he was the ideal man to replace Sean McDermott.

