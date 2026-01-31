Josh Allen is targeted by College Football star to become teammates with the Bills next NFL season

It’s clear that some changes are needed for the Buffalo Bills ahead of next NFL season, and bringing in a new head coach is just a small indication of that. Additionally, many are eager to see Josh Allen surrounded by young talent on offense, with one college football star reportedly eyeing a move to Orchard Park.

In a recent appearance on the “Downs 2 Business” podcast with Josh and Caleb Downs, Carnell Tate spoke about his future, expressing a desire to be in a place where he can take a leading role: “I just want to go somewhere that’s targeting me. That’s all I can ask for.”

When it came to choosing two potential NFL destinations, the Buckeyes wide receiver didn’t hesitate to pick Allen, as well as Tyler Shough with the Saints: “I’d love to go play with Josh Allen. He can get you the ball. He’s experienced. The Saints with Tyler [Shough], Tyler’s been balling.”

Tate’s numbers at Ohio State

Carnell Tate has solidified his status as a premier vertical threat following a stellar final season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The dynamic wideout recorded 51 receptions for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.2 yards per catch.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

His ability to stretch the field and create explosive plays makes him a mouth-watering prospect for the Buffalo Bills; paired with Josh Allen’s elite arm strength, Tate’s knack for high-pointing the ball and his refined route running could transform him into a focal point of the Bills’ passing attack.

For a quarterback like Allen, who thrives on deep-ball precision, adding a weapon with Tate’s big-play pedigree would provide the perfect spark to keep opposing secondaries on their heels.

The Bills’ Draft

With the 26th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills are positioned to bolster a roster that benefited from a moderate .471 strength of schedule. To keep their championship window wide open, the front office must prioritize WR, Edge, and CB, while also seeking depth at OL and LB.

At this spot, the Bills are perfectly placed to snag a high-impact starter who can provide Josh Allen with more weapons or solidify a defense that needs to remain elite to navigate the competitive AFC.

