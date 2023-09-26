The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots, but their strategy has shifted. The NFC East team is concerned that Bill Belichick may be deciphering their signals using a cunning method.

The beginning of the 2023 NFL season hasn’t been flawless for Dallas. Despite winning their initial two games, the Lone Star team was taken aback by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. This serves as a reminder that they should not become overly confident, regardless of the opponent.

As for the Patriots, they are still having a rough time without Tom Brady. Bill Belichick is trying to build a highly competitive team to prove that they are a great team even without the legendary quarterback.

Cowboys are worried that Bill Belichick is ‘stealing’ their signals

Week 4 of the 2023 season holds immense significance for both the Patriots and the Cowboys. Dallas aims to put their Arizona setback behind them, while New England requires a win to maintain their momentum in the AFC East.

However, Dallas has to work on a different approach to this game. The Patriots signed Will Grier last week, and the Cowboys are worried that their former quarterback is giving Bill Belichick all the information about their signals, according to Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

“We know Will knows where a lot of the bones are buried,” Schottenheimer said. “We know Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott) does as well … I’m sure (Grier) is definitely being interrogated.”

The Patriots are not cheating by doing this, as asking players about the signals of their former teams is a normal practice. Nevertheless, Grier’s unexpected move to New England caught Dallas off guard, prompting them to make significant adjustments to their gameplan.

How many seasons has Bill Belichick been with the New England Patriots?

Bill Belichick has been the head coach of the New England Patriots for 24 seasons, including the 2023 campaign.