Philip Rivers could join Josh Allen and Bills to chase Super Bowl in 2026

The Buffalo Bills have surprised the entire NFL after confirming that they interviewed Philip Rivers for their head coaching position. After coming out of retirement to play for the Colts, this would be a new chapter in his career that no one expected. “We have completed an interview with Philip Rivers for our head coaching position.”

At the moment, Rivers’ sideline experience comes from his role as head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School. In fact, his players went viral celebrating what their coach was accomplishing as a quarterback in Indianapolis during the 2025 season.

However, the NFL would be a completely different story. After Sean McDermott’s controversial departure, the expectation would be to win the Super Bowl alongside Josh Allen, which is why, once the news became public, the interview was met with a lot of skepticism.

Philip Rivers as Bills next head coach?

After a crazy 2025 NFL season, Philip Rivers signing with the Buffalo Bills as the new head coach would be the cherry on top. Although it doesn’t seem likely that he will land the job, what’s interesting is why the Bills made this move knowing it would have a huge media impact.

Bills head coach tracker for 2026 season

In addition to Philip Rivers, the Bills have interviewed Lou Anarumo, Brian Daboll, and Joe Brady for their head coach job. They are also expected to speak with other very interesting names such as Mike McDaniel and Anthony Lynn.

