The Pittsburgh Steelers are suddenly alive in the playoff hunt thanks to consecutive victories against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks. After Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, they haven’t found their quarterback of the future, but, the spark might have finally arrived.

Mitch Trubisky was a total failure as backup quarterback with incredible losses facing 2-10 teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett hasn’t been the solution with lack of consistency and injuries.

Now, the Steelers have shocked the NFL and, with some help, they can still make a Super Bowl run. Mason Rudolph has been impressive and that’s why he’ll be the starting quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens even with Pickett healthy.

There are many scenarios which would give Pittsburgh a ticket to the playoffs. Nevertheless, the most incredible one involves losing against the Ravens with great odds to be in the postseason.

Can Steelers make the playoffs if they lose?

Yes. If the Pittsburgh Steelers lose against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, there’s a path which will take them to the playoffs and, believe it or not, the chances are very reasonable.

Three things need to happen. 1.- The Jacksonville Jaguars lose against the Tennessee Titans. 2.- The Denver Broncos win over the Las Vegas Raiders. 3.- The game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts doesn’t end in a tie.

What’s the scenario for the Steelers to make the playoffs?

Of course, the chances are greater for the Steelers if they manage to get a win at Baltimore with the Ravens probably resting a lot of starters as they’ve already clinched the No.1 seed in the AFC. These are the other scenarios for Pittsburgh to get in with a victory.

1.- Pittsburgh win + Buffalo loss. 2.- Pittsburgh win + Jacksonville loss. 3.- Pittsburgh Win + Houston and Indianapolis tie.

It’s important to remember that the Steelers are the first of those teams involved to play in Week 18 as their game is scheduled on Saturday. So, if they can win, all the pressure will be on Sunday for Jacksonville and Buffalo.