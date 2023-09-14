The Pittsburgh Steelers were seen as many experts as a possible dark horse in the NFL. However, their quest for a Super Bowl had a terrible start with a Week 1 loss at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the second year of Kenny Pickett as quarterback, Mike Tomlin built a team which seemed ready to take the next step. For example, the defense promised to be outstanding with names such as T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward or Patrick Peterson.

Now, the Steelers have a big problem and might fall behind quickly of Ravens, Bengals and Browns in the AFC North. A massive injury on defense could derail their championship hopes.

Cam Heyward will be out two with Steelers because of injury

According to report from Ian Rapoport, Cameron Heyward will have surgery to repair his groin and, as a consequence, the defensive star is out for at least two months.

The injury occurred during the first half of the Steelers’ loss against the 49ers at home. Though Heyward tried to return later to the game, it was impossible considering the pain.

Furthermore, the Pittsburgh Steelers also lost Diontae Johnson due to a hamstring injury. The wide receiver will be out a minimum of four weeks. So, Mike Tomlin has a lot of work to do without two of his best players on the roster. The next rivals on the schedule: Browns, Raiders, Texans and Ravens.