Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions meet in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Heinz Field on November 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team at its finest. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't wasted a single chance in the past four weeks to win games, last week they won an exciting game against the Chicago Bears 29-27 at home. That game was a litmus test for the defense who in the end figure out how to stop the Bears.

The season is highly negative for the Detroit Lions with no wins and eight losses, only two games were lost by the Lions narrowly, one against Baltimore Ravens 17-19 and another against Minnesota Vikings 17-19. Dan Campbell as head coach is doing a job but the team cannot win with a weak defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Storylines

Four weeks ago the Steelers had a negative record with one win and three consecutive losses, but that losing streak came to an end when they beat the Denver Broncos 27-19 at home. After that victory, the Steelers won again but against the Seahawks 23-20 OT. In the most recent victory the Steelers led the game to the third quarter when the Bears surprisingly scored 21 points to take the score 27-20. But the home team was able to win the game thanks to a couple of mistakes by Fields and the Bears. The Steelers are scoring an average of 20.1 points per game as the ninth worst offensive line of the season, but defense is the eighth best allowing only 21.1 points.

The Detroit Lions are in a situation where the main culprit is Jared Goff, he is playing his worst season as a starting quarterback. But the Lions don't have a good backup to replace Goff, they must use what they have until the end of the season. This week the media discussed the chances that Goff might not be the Detroit Lions starter next season. The Lions' most recent loss was at home to the Philadelphia Eagles 6-44, in that game Goff was poor with 25/34 passes, 222 passing yards, no touchdowns or interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are favorites with -7.5 points to cover and -345 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the perfect defensive line to keep the visitors from looking for their first win of the season. Detroit Lions are underdogs with +7.5 ATS and +315 money. The totals are offered at 42.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Over 42.5.



FanDuel Pittsburgh Steelers -7.5 / -345 Totals 42.5 Detroit Lions +7.5 / +315

* Odds via FanDuel