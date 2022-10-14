With Baker Mayfield out due to an ankle injury, P.J. Walker will take the reins of the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams. Check out here the quarterback’s profile.

When the Panthers headed into the 2022 NFL season, the question was whether Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, or even Matt Corrall would start. By then, no one expected P.J. Walker to be the only healthy quarterback on their roster by Week 6.

But after five weeks, Carolina will lean on their fourth-string signal-caller. Curiously, it won’t be the guy who brought Walker back to the league who will start him, as Matt Rhule was relieved from the head coaching duties.

However, with Mayfield hurt from last week, interim HC Steve Wilks has no option but to rely on Walker, who has been Mayfield’s backup since Darnold and Corrall sustained preseason injuries.

How old is P.J. Walker?

Born on February 26, 1995 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Phillip “P.J.” Walker is 27 years old. He took football in high school, eventually accepting an athletic scholarship to attend Temple University, where he spent his college career.

How tall is P.J. Walker?

P.J. Walker is 5 feet and 11 inches tall (1.80 m), while he weighs 210 lb (95 kg). He entered the National Football League in 2017, signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

What number does P.J. Walker have?

P.J. Walker used to wear No. 6 at the Panthers, but the arrival of Mayfield in Carolina meant he had to change it. Therefore, Walker now has jersey No. 11, which he used during his XFL stint with the Houston Roughnecks in 2020.

P.J. Walker’s contract with Panthers: What is his salary?

According to Spotrac, P.J. Walker signed a one-year, $895,000 deal with the Carolina Panthers for the 2022 season. Many expected him to be cut by August, but the injuries at the QB room changed the outlook.

Walker is 2-0 as starter in the NFL, playing both games for the Panthers. His debut came in Week 11 of 2020 in a 20-0 win over the Lions, while his second start was nearly a year later in Week 10 of 2021, a 34-10 triumph at the Cardinals.