Aaron Donald is officially retiring from the NFL. The defensive tackle took everyone by surprise with a very emotional announcement. After playing 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, it’s over for the star.

“For 10 years, I have been fortunate to play the game of football at the highest level. I’m thankful for the people I’ve met along the way, the relationships I’ve built and the things I’ve accomplished with my teammates and individually.”

Donald was named three times Defensive Player of the Year and was a key factor for the Rams to win the Super Bowl during the 2021 season alongside Matthew Stafford. He also went to 10 Pro Bowls and was eight times was first-team All-Pro.

Why is Aaron Donald retiring?

Aaron Donald confirmed his retirement from the NFL in a post on social media where he explained the reasons behind one of the tougest decisions in his life. It’s important to remember that the defensive tackle is only 32-years old and seemed to have a lot left in the tank.

“Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically. 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be. I respected this game like no other and I’m blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted.”

According to Donald’s words, the legend has accomplished everything he wanted in the NFL and now it’s the ideal moment to spend more time with his family.

“As I turn my focus to a new chapter, I don’t know what the future holds, but I am excited about the off the field possibilities. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife, Erica, and my kids, Jaeda, AJ, Aaric and Aali. The greatest reward was being able to play this game with them by my side, and I can’t wait to watch them live out their dreams just as they watched me live out mine.”