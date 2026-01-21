Shedeur Sanders loses key mentor as Kevin Stefanski dismantles Browns’ coaching staff

Shedeur Sanders is facing much uncertainty ahead of the 2026 NFL season. For starters, the product out of the University of Colorado is still not guaranteed to be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Moreover, he has yet to know who will be his head coach after Kevin Stefanski was fired. Now, Sanders has learned he is losing yet another coach, one that directly affects him.

The Browns continue their search for a head coach with reports suggesting they favor the signing of the youngest head coach in NFL history. Boasting a quarterback room filled with as many questions as concerns, Cleveland presents a tricky scenario for any coach brave enough to take over the reins.

As if waving goodbye to his former head coach Stefanski—the only one he’s had in the NFL so far—wasn’t enough, Sanders will now bid farewell to his offensive coordinator as well. For a young talent like Sanders, who had been coached by his father, Deion Sanders, for most of his career, having as many head coaches and offensive coordinators in as many seasons in the league is less than ideal.

“The Falcons are expected to hire former Browns OC Tommy Rees as the new OC for coach Kevin Stefanski,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on his X account. Rees had been in Cleveland since the 2024 season.

Tommy Rees before a game

Sanders and Rees’ journey together

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Previously, he had joined the franchise as the pass-game specialist and tight ends coach.

Despite the promotion, Rees wasn’t given play-calling duties until Week 10 of last season, just before Sanders made his first career appearance. In Week 11, Sanders saw action against the Baltimore Ravens. Replacing Dillon Gabriel, Sanders took over as Cleveland’s QB1, with Rees calling the plays from the booth.

As a result, in 2026 Sanders will not only be under the guidance of a new head coach, but he will also receive plays and feedback from a mentor other than Rees—assuming he emerges from Browns training camp as the starting quarterback.