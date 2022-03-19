The NFL teams are not just players, there is also a special group of women who make up the Cheerleader squads and they are an important part of the franchises, on this occasion the Raiders are rebuilding their cheer squad.

The Las Vegas Raiders are doing big things this offseason, new players like Davante Adams, and new head coach Josh McDaniels for the 2022-23 NFL season. But the Raiders are also focused on the cheerleader squad called the Raiderettes.

The Raiderettes were founded as a cheerleader squad in 1961 and as the football team they also went through the multiple name changes that the franchise suffered in the 1960s, 1980s, and 1990s, 2020s.

There are several Raiderettes who rose to fame like Cheryl Moana Marie Nunes (James Bond girl), Kiana Tom (TV fitness instructor, model and actress). Other Raiderettes cheerleaders used the exposure in the squad to help their modeling, acting and academy careers.

When, where and what time will the 2022 Raiderettes auditions be?

Auditions for women wishing to join the Raiderettes squad are on April 16, 2022, the auditions event will be hosted at the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center located in 1475 Raiders Way, Henderson, NV 89052.

The audition time on April 16 is at 9:00 AM (local time), the check-in process begins one hour earlier at 8:00 AM (local time). It is advisable to arrive a day or two before at Henderson and look for a hotel stay.

What will the audition process be like to join the Raiderettes?

The registrations for the auditions will be 100% online, no registrations will be accepted on the day of the event, and the registration will be through https://lv.raiders.com/raiderettes-auditions/, it is important that the aspiring women register since the system will tell them if they are eligible or not through an email. No more registrations will be accepted after April 8 at 8:00 PM (ET) or 5:00 PM (PST)

Once the women are judged on the day of the auditions (poise, personality, talent, and dance ability.) the semifinalists will be selected and the finals will be held for a week from Thursday, April 19 to April 23.

How to join the Raiderettes?

You must be 21 years of age, plus you must have time to travel with the team across the country to attend NFL games and training seasons. In addition to that, as a Raiderette you cannot miss the photo shoots and media days. Another requirement is that you must be 100% vaccinated against Covid-19.

In case you do not have experience as a cheerleader, the Raiderettes offer pre-audition classes through their website https://www.raiders.com/raiderettes/prep-classes, check it out.

