Las Vegas Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia opened up on how Henry Ruggs' situation will affect the team. Derek Carr also shared his thoughts on the matter. Check out what they said.

The NFL is mourning and the Las Vegas Raiders can't seem to catch a break. Following the Jon Gruden scandal, now the team had to cut ties with Henry Ruggs III over his involvement in a fatal car accident.

The talented wide receiver was going at 150 mp/h after having way too many drinks at night. He's now facing reckless driving and DUI resulting in death charges. Also, he suffered some non-life-threatening injuries.

So, now that the team cut ties with him and that he'll no longer be around, quarterback Derek Carr and interim coach Ray Bisaccia shared their thoughts on this terrible situation and how it will affect the team.

Raiders Coach Ray Bisaccia Opens Up On Henry Ruggs' Situation

“There is no blueprint for this,” Bisaccia said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “There is no handbook that they give you for the obstacles that you occur, whether you’re a parent, whether you’re a teacher . . . I just think we all lean on each other in there and there [are] a lot of other coaches on the staff that have a lot of experiences. We have players that have gone through other things, so I think we’ve done a good job of communicating with each other. We’ve tried to give the best resources that we have to our players within [director of player engagement] Montelle [Sanders] and [team clinician] Jean [Fajardo] and people in their department, and then certainly, what we’ve done as coaches.”

Derek Carr Shares His Thoughts

“I will say I walked by and saw Henry’s Locker today and for whatever reason, that got me you know like, like he’s not, not going to be there, you know," Carr told the media, according to Mick Akers. "Not because he’s fast, not because of what he could do for me, but because of the person that he is and because I love him. I mean he literally texted me at midnight you know, golf swing, me and Hunter(Renfrow). He asked how his swing looked, you guys need to help me. Just seeing that and getting the news when we woke up, I don’t know even how I’m supposed to even handle that.”

This is one of the saddest stories we've seen in quite some time. Not only did a young, talented player's career will come to a sudden end but also - and way more importantly - someone lost his life due to another person's recklessness.