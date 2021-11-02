Las Vegas Raiders and Alabama standout Henry Ruggs III is set to face DUI charges after being involved in a fatal car accident in Las Vegas, as per TMZ.

An already complicated NFL season for the Las Vegas Raiders has only gotten worst. Shortly after the Jon Gruden scandal, it now seems like star wideout Henry Ruggs III is facing serious trouble.

The Alabama product was allegedly involved in a fatal crash and is now facing DUI resulting in death charges. He showed "signs of impairment," although there's no word about alcohol or drugs on the scene.

"On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered," the wideout's attorney said, as quoted by TMZ.

Raiders Release A Statement On Ruggs' Situation

It didn't take long before the Las Vegas Raiders confirmed these terrible rumors by posting a statement on the matter. As of now, it seems like they're not able to share more information about the ongoing investigation:

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at the time," read the statement.

Ruggs was having a solid season for the Raiders. He hauled in 24 receptions for 469 yards (19.5 yards per reception) and 2 touchdowns. He was serving as Dererk Carr's third favorite option behind Hunter Henfrow and Darren Waller.

This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his friends and family.