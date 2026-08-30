Raiders cut RB Dare Ogunbowale despite Ashton Jeanty’s injury: Las Vegas updated RB depth chart

Ashton Jeanty is destined to be a top-tier running back in the NFL. However, he had quite a serious injury scare during training camp. While the worst-case scenario was avoided, the Las Vegas Raiders are making a tough decision to cut one of his backups, Dare Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale won’t make the 53-man roster cut, but that doesn’t mean the Raiders won’t do moves. However, it seems like the running back depth chart right now is one they’re happy with:

Ashton Jeanty

Mike Washington Jr.

Dylan Laube

Roman Hemby

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Ogunbowale should’ve made the cut

Ogunbowale is objectively a more productive NFL running back than Laube and Hemby. However, that doesn’t mean the younger backs are safe on the roster. Also, this moves is a sign that the Raiders favor age and roster flexibility.

The Raiders are releasing veteran RB Dare Ogunbowale



Dang I thought he was a good veteran piece to keep, oh well 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/icGAyPPZnP — Raiders Lead (@RaidersLead) August 30, 2026

NFL rules allow teams to elevate a practice squad player to the active game-day roster up to three times without officially signing them to the 53-man roster. If Ogunbowale clears waivers, they could sign him back to their practice squad.

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Ogunbowale’s NFL stats

It’s been a 9-year NFL career for Ogunbowale where he has spent it all as a rotational piece in teams like the then-Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans.

He’s had 177 rushing attempts, 594 yards, and five touchdowns. Ogunbowale also has 109 receptions for 850 yards and two receiving touchdowns. As a rotational piece, he’s been highly effective.