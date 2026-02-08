Trending topics:
NFL

Rams reportedly poised to make significant decision on Matthew Stafford following MVP award

The Los Angeles Rams ended their NFL season on a disappointing note, but they found consolation in Matthew Stafford's triumph as he clinched the MVP award.

By Santiago Tovar

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts.
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts.

At 37 years old, Matthew Stafford clinched the MVP award for his stellar performance throughout the regular season. This accolade comes as a consolation prize for the Los Angeles Rams following their disappointing playoff exit, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game.

With this backdrop, the Rams are reportedly strategizing for next season, focusing on potential roster additions and player contract negotiations. Notably, Stafford’s contract is under consideration and may undergo changes, as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

He is fully healthy this offseason. But there’s still a bit of a question… He is due $41 million this year. I would be surprised, based on what I know, if Stafford played for that. There was a contract discussion last year that kept Stafford in LA. Expect another one for the Rams and a potential raise for their MVP, mentioned Rapoport during the Super Bowl pregame on NFL Gameday.

Rapoport’s insights into Stafford’s scenario come after the positive news of his MVP award, highlighting his significance to the Los Angeles franchise as the Rams aim to rebound next season.

Stafford’s standout stats in 2025

Stafford’s exceptional regular-season performance bolstered the Rams’ prospects of claiming the NFC title, but the Seahawks ultimately emerged victorious. Here are his standout statistics from the regular season:

  • Passing Yards: 4,707
  • Passing Touchdowns: 46
  • Interceptions: 8
  • Completion Percentage: 65.0%
  • Passer Rating: 109.2
  • Games Played: 17
With these impressive numbers, an adjustment in Stafford’s contract for next season seems almost inevitable. There’s considerable anticipation surrounding the Rams’ forthcoming decisions regarding Stafford and the rest of the roster for the upcoming season.

