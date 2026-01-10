Trending topics:
Matthew Stafford gets important update on his NFL career even if Rams lose to Panthers in 2026 playoffs

Matthew Stafford has received important news that could help him secure the MVP award after his great season with the Los Angeles Rams.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Matthew Stafford quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams
© David Jensen/Getty ImagesMatthew Stafford quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has achieved another huge milestone in his NFL career. It has been confirmed that the Los Angeles Rams star was named First-Team All-Pro. The AP confirmed that the veteran received more votes than Drake Maye of the New England Patriots.

This accolade could give him a very important boost to win the MVP award. That race also appears to be only between two players: Stafford and Maye. Nevertheless, being a First-Team All-Pro is a very significant edge for potential voters.

At the moment, Matthew Stafford and the Rams are trying to win a second Super Bowl in the playoffs. The quarterback had a great 2025 season with 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions.

Will Matthew Stafford retire if Rams lose to Panthers?

Matthew Stafford has shown no signs that he plans to retire, even if the Rams lose to the Panthers. Although he is 37 years old, the level he has shown allows him to play several more seasons at a high level.

Rams can win the Super Bowl

Despite entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, the Rams are favorites for many experts to be the NFC representative in the Super Bowl. This is ahead of other teams such as the Seahawks, Bears, or Eagles.

