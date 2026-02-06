Sean McVay gives clear expectations on Rams after Matthew Stafford confirmed return next season

Matthew Stafford won the MVP last night and confirmed he will be back for next season. With that information well received within the Los Angeles Rams organization, head coach Sean McVay has now set clear expectations on the team’s offseason.

McVay spoke to Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. He said, “That’s the start to everything, is your quarterback position. And to be able to have a guy that’s playing as good as he’s ever played — and it’s sustainable,” McVay honestly stated. “You start all over, but man, when he says he’s in, that gives you a lot of confidence and excitement of how we can move forward.”

McVay also spoke on the fact that Stafford won the MVP. “So, really happy for him. He’s the most humble superstar I’ve ever been around, and it’s really cool. So if we can’t be playing, this is a good consolation process.” McVay is a massive fan of Stafford and feels the team can win it all with him under center.

Stafford was on a whole other level this season

Almost solidifying himself as a Hall of Famer by winning the MVP, the fact is that Stafford was incredibly effective in 2025. Stafford completed 65% of his passes for a league-leading 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns. He also had a 109.2 passer rating. Stafford was genuinely outstanding.

Much was said about the future of Stafford. In the last offseason, Stafford suffered a serious back injury and that put him in jeopardy and his career was put into questioned. However, the fact is he not only recovered, but deliver his best season ever.

McVay is going all in with expectations

A while back, Sean McVay also said what he expected the team to do with Davante Adams. One thing is for sure, McVay hates to lose. He has the Rams as a top-tier team and the fact is he might be right.

The offense is great and experienced, while the defense is elite and young. Hence, the Rams should definitely be confident going back as a contender to win it all. Also, having McVay as the head coach of course helps out.