Rams bring in new coach to elevate Matthew Stafford following MVP-winning season

After being named the 2025 NFL MVP, Matthew Stafford has received major news from the Los Angeles Rams, who have hired a new coach to further boost the quarterback and the team’s offense.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams
© Grant Halverson/Getty ImagesMatthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are determined to build on their success and make another strong push in 2026. After Matthew Stafford was named the 2025 NFL MVP, the franchise rewarded its quarterback with a major move: adding a new coach to further elevate the offense.

On Thursday, Stafford was officially named the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 season. With the veteran quarterback making a big revelation about his future, the Rams are wasting no time in surrounding him with additional support on Sean McVay’s coaching staff.

Just one day after Stafford confirmed he would continue playing next season, Los Angeles hired Kliff Kingsbury, the former offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. The move signals a clear commitment to strengthening the offense and maximizing Stafford’s MVP-level performance.

Kliff Kingsbury with headset during a game

Kliff Kingsbury on the sidelines during a Commanders game.

Will Kliff Kingsbury be the Rams’ offensive coordinator?

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Friday that Kingsbury will indeed join the Rams for the 2026 season. However, multiple reports indicate that he will not take over as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury’s exact role has not yet been disclosed, suggesting that he will not fill the vacancy left by Mike LaFleur. As things stand, the Rams’ search for a new offensive coordinator appears to be ongoing.

Sean McVay gives clear expectations on Rams after Matthew Stafford confirmed return next season

Sean McVay gives clear expectations on Rams after Matthew Stafford confirmed return next season

The hire also reflects the long-standing connection between Kingsbury and McVay. Back in 2018, McVay reportedly attempted to bring Kingsbury onto his staff as an offensive assistant. That move never materialized, as Kingsbury instead accepted the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching position in 2019.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
