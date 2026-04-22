Ty Simpson acknowledges he could slip to Day 2 despite Cardinals, Browns rumors

Ty Simpson has been strongly linked to the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns as a potential first-round selection. However, the Alabama star is aware that a Day 2 slip is possible despite his best efforts.

According to scouts, Ty Simpson is the second-best quarterback prospect in this class, trailing only Fernando Mendoza. Simpson is confident in his talent but acknowledges that he does not control his ultimate draft fate.

On Wednesday, Simpson stated that he has done all he can to persuade teams to draft him on Day 1. While he is certain of his abilities, several factors—including his limited 15-game starting experience—could cause him to slide into the second round.

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“It’s out of my control,” Simpson said about being drafted on Day 1, via NFL Media. “I’ve done what I can do. I put my best foot forward, and whatever happens, happens. I’m at peace with it. I’m understanding that anything could happen. Just really excited to get started.”

Could the Rams draft Ty Simpson?

This week, reports emerged that Jimmy Garoppolo is considering retirement. Amid this uncertainty, the Rams have emerged as a strong contender to land a top-tier quarterback prospect.

With Matthew Stafford potentially retiring after the 2026 season—following his 2025 NFL MVP campaign—the Rams desperately need a smooth transition plan. This raises the question: Is it worth using their No. 13 overall pick on a new signal-caller?

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The Rams may wait to see how the first 12 picks develop before deciding on Simpson. If he is available at No. 13 and other targets are off the board, it could be a strategic move to draft him and allow him to develop behind Stafford for a year.

Teams in need of a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft

Entering draft week, several clubs are in the market for a quarterback, though not all are expected to select one on Day 1. Los Angeles could now be in need of a signal-caller due to Garoppolo’s retirement.

Oh yea buddy… He’s a special processor



Check this one under pressure. Third read. https://t.co/XIdTd12a89 pic.twitter.com/uRoHSr98uL — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) April 21, 2026

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As of today, the Raiders (who are locked in on Fernando Mendoza), Jets, Cardinals, Saints, Dolphins, and Rams are the teams most likely to use a high-round pick on a signal-caller.