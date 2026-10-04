What happened to Lamar Jackson and who’s Ravens backup on QB depth chart vs Titans today?

Lamar Jackson has raised concerns in Week 4 as he left the game for the Baltimore Ravens, sending the backup quarterback to fill in against the Tennessee Titans.

The Baltimore Ravens announced quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable to return with an ankle injury as they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. With Jackson sidelined, at least momentarily, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is now under center for the Ravens.

Before the end of the first half, Jackson attempted to escape from a sack by Jermaine Johnson II but got his left ankle twisted underneath the defensive end’s body. As Baltimore returned for the second half, Jackson was seen on the sidelines while Huntley warmed up.

Although the Ravens didn’t report any new development with Jackson, he didn’t return to the field against the Titans in Week 4. Fortunately for Baltimore, a favorable matchup against the 0-3 Titans helped them survive the evening even with Jackson unable to finish the game.

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Ravens QB depth chart

With Jackson missing the rest of the game and Huntley filling in, the Ravens only had one option left on the quarterback depth chart. Skylar Thompson is on Injured Reserve (IR), meaning Joe Fagnano is the team’s third, emergency quarterback for Week 4 against the Titans.

Fagnano can only enter the game if something happens to Huntley and Jackson is downgraded to out for the remainder of the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

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Lamar Jackson’s stats before injury

Jackson had gotten off to a hot start against the Titans in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Before being listed as questionable at the half, Jackson had thrown 15 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing twice for a total of 20 yards, as well.

So far this season, and until he left the game against the Titans, Jackson has thrown 68 passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception. It remains to be seen the extent of Jackson’s injury, though there is a scenario in which Baltimore played it safe and kept Huntley in the game just to be careful.

Key takeaways

Ankle injury forced Ravens quarterback to exit the game against the Titans.

forced Ravens quarterback to exit the game against the Titans. Tyler Huntley came in under center to replace the injured starter.

came in under center to replace the injured starter. Lamar Jackson threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game.