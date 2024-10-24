Ravens' Derrick Henry mocks NBA star Anthony Edwards over claims that he could stop him

Trending topics:
In recent days, NBA star Anthony Edwards claimed that he could stop Derrick Henry. Now, the Baltimore Ravens' running back has completely shut down those claims with a sharp response.

Derrick Henry, running back of the Baltimore Ravens
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesDerrick Henry, running back of the Baltimore Ravens

By Fernando Franco Puga

Derrick Henry may be the most powerful running back in the NFL. However, NBA star Anthony Edwards believes he could stop him, and now the Baltimore Ravens player has mocked this bold statement.

During the offseason, the Ravens decided to strengthen Lamar Jackson‘s offense with a top-tier running back. After being released by the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry joined the AFC North club to be their starting rusher.

Everyone had high expectations for his arrival in Baltimore, and he has certainly lived up to them. Henry is currently on track to have the best season of his career, putting up astonishing numbers.

Derrick Henry sends a strong message to Anthony Edwards

Many analysts believe there’s no way to stop Derrick Henry. As one of the most powerful running backs in the league, he regularly breaks through tackles that try to prevent him from gaining more yards.

However, not everyone agrees that Henry is unstoppable. In a recent interview with ESPN, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards told Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson that he could stop Henry.

Edwards claimed that his physical abilities would make him a capable NFL player. He even suggested that, if he played defense, he would be able to stop Henry—an assertion that Henry finds laughable.

“Do I think that Anthony Edwards could tackle me? Hell, no,” Henry said on Wednesday. Everybody’s got an imagination. We gotta set up a training camp where basketball players come out here and put these pads on to see if they can get through it. He’s a tall guy, so he’s not gonna tackle me low. We might have to try that out one day.”

Anthony Edwards screaming

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Edwards added that if he wins an NBA championship in the next three to four years, he might consider trying his hand at football. A potential Edwards-Henry matchup in the NFL would certainly be interesting to watch.

How tall is Anthony Edwards compared to Derrick Henry?

Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves star, stands at 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm). In comparison, Derrick Henry, the powerful running back for the Baltimore Ravens, is 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm). So, Edwards is just slightly taller than Henry by about an inch.

However, in terms of weight, Henry is significantly bulkier, weighing around 247 pounds (112 kg), while Edwards is listed at about 225 pounds (102 kg). This difference highlights Henry’s massive build, which is crucial for his role in football.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

