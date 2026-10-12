Ravens’ Jesse Minter gives positive injury update on Lamar Jackson, still can’t guarantee availability vs Browns

The Baltimore Ravens managed to come away with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, making the victory even more impressive given that they did so without Lamar Jackson on the field. Looking ahead to their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Jesse Minter sees positive signs in his star quarterback’s recovery, although he cannot guarantee his availability at Huntington Bank Field.
According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Minter revealed that Jackson is “definitely doing better” with his injury. However, he is still unsure whether Jackson will practice on Wednesday.
The head coach also added: “He’s doing everything he can to get back out there.” Will the Ravens get their star back on the field next weekend?
What injury is Lamar Jackson dealing with?
Jackson suffered a left ankle sprain during the second quarter of Baltimore‘s Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans when his ankle twisted awkwardly under a hit. Though he initially tried to tough it out, he was eventually ruled out for the second half and spent the following week in a protective walking boot.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks away.
After sitting out practice all week, Jackson was ruled out for the Ravens’ Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, handing starting duties over to Tyler Huntley. The good news for Baltimore is that the injury isn’t expected to keep him down for long, with reports indicating “some hope” that he can return to action this weekend.
Everything changes with Lamar on the field
When healthy through the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL season, Lamar Jackson was operating at an absolute MVP level and putting on a masterclass in efficiency. Shredding defenses through the air with a blazing 70.8% completion rate and a stellar 119.6 passer rating, Jackson was averaging over 10 yards per pass attempt while giving up just a single interception.
Beyond his pinpoint accuracy downfield, he continued to be a nightmare on the ground, tacking on 144 rushing yards to keep Baltimore’s offense operating at peak output.
|Statistic
|Stat Line (4 Games)
|Completions / Attempts
|68 / 96 (70.8%)
|Passing Yards
|967 yards (241.8 YPG)
|Yards Per Attempt
|10.1 YPA
|Passing Touchdowns / Interceptions
|6 TDs / 1 INT
|Passer Rating
|119.6
|Rushing Attempts / Yards
|19 carries / 144 yards (7.6 YPC)
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1 TD
Key takeaways
- Jesse Minter stated Lamar Jackson is “definitely doing better” following his injury.
- Lamar Jackson suffered a left ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Titans.
- Lamar Jackson achieved a 70.8% completion rate through the season’s first four weeks.