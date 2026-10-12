Ravens’ Jesse Minter gives positive injury update on Lamar Jackson, still can’t guarantee availability vs Browns

Lamar Jackson was unable to play in Week 5 for Jesse Minter’s Baltimore Ravens due to injury, and his availability against the Cleveland Browns is still uncertain.

The Baltimore Ravens managed to come away with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, making the victory even more impressive given that they did so without Lamar Jackson on the field. Looking ahead to their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Jesse Minter sees positive signs in his star quarterback’s recovery, although he cannot guarantee his availability at Huntington Bank Field.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Minter revealed that Jackson is “definitely doing better” with his injury. However, he is still unsure whether Jackson will practice on Wednesday.

The head coach also added: “He’s doing everything he can to get back out there.” Will the Ravens get their star back on the field next weekend?

Advertisement

What injury is Lamar Jackson dealing with?

Jackson suffered a left ankle sprain during the second quarter of Baltimore‘s Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans when his ankle twisted awkwardly under a hit. Though he initially tried to tough it out, he was eventually ruled out for the second half and spent the following week in a protective walking boot.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks away.

After sitting out practice all week, Jackson was ruled out for the Ravens’ Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, handing starting duties over to Tyler Huntley. The good news for Baltimore is that the injury isn’t expected to keep him down for long, with reports indicating “some hope” that he can return to action this weekend.

Advertisement

Everything changes with Lamar on the field

When healthy through the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL season, Lamar Jackson was operating at an absolute MVP level and putting on a masterclass in efficiency. Shredding defenses through the air with a blazing 70.8% completion rate and a stellar 119.6 passer rating, Jackson was averaging over 10 yards per pass attempt while giving up just a single interception.

Beyond his pinpoint accuracy downfield, he continued to be a nightmare on the ground, tacking on 144 rushing yards to keep Baltimore’s offense operating at peak output.

Statistic Stat Line (4 Games) Completions / Attempts 68 / 96 (70.8%) Passing Yards 967 yards (241.8 YPG) Yards Per Attempt 10.1 YPA Passing Touchdowns / Interceptions 6 TDs / 1 INT Passer Rating 119.6 Rushing Attempts / Yards 19 carries / 144 yards (7.6 YPC) Rushing Touchdowns 1 TD

Advertisement

Key takeaways