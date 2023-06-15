It’s been a drama-filled offseason for the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. They were all over the NFL news for all the wrong reasons, as their contract stand-off was the biggest talking point in the game.

But the Ravens are looking to do right by him. Not only did they make him the highest-paid quarterback in the history of the game, but they also gave him a new Offensive Coordinator.

Todd Monken will allow Jackson to make adjustments and will feature more no-huddle offenses. They’ll make the most of Odell Beckham Jr.’s presence by getting him involved in the passing game as well.

Lamar Jackson Embracing New Offense, Says Todd Monken

Naturally, this is music to Jackson’s ears, as he wasn’t exactly seeing eye-to-eye with former Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman. Now, his new OC believes he’s fully embraced this new scheme:

“He [Lamar Jackson] has embraced it. He’s embraced trying to be louder, trying to be in control,” Monken told the team’s website. “He’s embraced learning the system, and we’ve still got a ways to go. It’s always a work in progress. We’re always under construction, in terms of making sure that we execute at a high level, because execution trumps everything.”

“I’m a firm believer that — I’ve said it for years: cool is out; execution is in,” added Monken. “The cooler we are, the less we execute. When we get out there on the field, it’s not about being cool – it’s not about that; it’s about your preparation that leads up to practice [and that] you fight like heck during the week, so that come gameday, it comes to life.”

Jackson will obviously be key to the team’s success, and they hope he can be healthy after not being able to finish the past two seasons. But Monken’s game could be better suited for his skills, and that’s a scary thought for the rest of the league.