Ravens receive positive news from Nnamdi Madubuike despite PUP designation

Despite Nnamdi Madubuike being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list by the Baltimore Ravens, good news are coming the team’s way. It seems like the defensive tackle is on track to come back now.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, independent doctors have cleared Madubuike to return to practice as soon as next week. The Ravens would recover a two-time Pro Bowler if Madubuike is able to come back in full force.

The Ravens are in desperate need of a defensive line revamp and with new head coach Jesse Minter, Madubuike could be an incredible addition to the 2026 team. After all, the Ravens brought Minter to get the defense back to its top-tier standards.

Advertisement

The Ravens pass rush was really bad in 2025

Baltimore ranked 29th in sacks last season. No player had more than five sacks, and the leader was Travis Jones, who is on the PUP list right now. Hence, Madubuike would be very impactful for this team.

The Baltimore Ravens could have Nnamdi Madubuike back in practice as soon as next week, after he was cleared by independent specialists!



Jeff Zrebiec reports that he has been placed on the active PUP list, as he seeks to acclimatise ahead of a conditioning test! AMAZING NEWS! pic.twitter.com/IrojUnC8VX — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) July 25, 2026

Madubuike is a very strong presence in the interior line, it would help the Ravens massively. The Ravens are used to having big-time defenses and Madubuike has all the pedigree to lead the way.

Advertisement

Ravens defense has plenty of talent with Madubuike on it

When you look at the Ravens new coaching staff, the fact that Madubuike could be back and the talent on the roster, it could be exciting stuff. Here’s a projection of how they could line up: