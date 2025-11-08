Trending topics:
NFL imposes hefty fine on Ravens player, Lamar Jackson’s teammate for verbally abusing refere

During Lamar Jackson’s return, one of his Baltimore Ravens teammates had an altercation with a referee — and now, the NFL has imposed a hefty fine on him.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Ravens QB1 Lamar Jackson
© Greg Fiume/Getty ImagesRavens QB1 Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson made his return in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. Although the league is already into Week 10, the NFL has reviewed that game and decided to fine a Baltimore Ravens player over an altercation with a referee.

Week 9 kicked off with an exciting matchup that saw Jackson leave his hamstring injury behind and lead the Ravens to a road win over the Dolphins.

During that game, wide receiver Rashod Bateman had an issue with the officiating. Now, after reviewing the incident, the NFL has decided to impose a hefty fine on him.

Rashod Bateman receives major fine over referee altercation

Last Thursday night, the Ravens extended their winning streak with a dominant performance against the Dolphins, marking Jackson’s long-awaited return.

While Baltimore had little trouble securing the victory, not every player was pleased with the officiating. Bateman, in particular, appeared frustrated after believing a Dolphins defender was holding him on a play that went unflagged.

According to reports, Bateman verbally confronted a referee after the incident. Following a review, the NFL determined his behavior violated league conduct rules and fined him $25,154.

Bateman, who earns a base salary of $1.25 million in 2025 (approximately $69,444 per week), will certainly feel the financial impact of the penalty — and it may serve as a reminder to keep emotions in check when dealing with officials.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
