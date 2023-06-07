Everybody around the New England Patriots — and the NFL — is talking about Bill Belichick and Mac Jones and whether they’ll continue to be a part of the organization in the future.

They’re both under heavy scrutiny after a subpar season, and team owner Robert Kraft has made it loud and clear that he won’t tolerate another mediocre campaign in 2023.

However, even though he may not get as much of the spotlight, the key to the Bill Belichick’s team offensive breakout could come from Rhamondre Stevenson, who’ll enter the year as the lead RB.

Stevenson Wants To Be A Leader

“That’s what’s being asked of me right now,” Stevenson told the Boston Herald about his new-found leadership role. “I’m trying to take that step. It’s still early, but I’m trying to take that step to be a leader.”

“Just getting in shape again, just getting my wind back,” Stevenson continued “Damien’s [Harris] out of here now so I’m kind of the guy, so just trying to make sure I’m ready for the end of the season.”

Stevenson Is Getting Ready For The Season

Likewise, he knows he’s going to be in for an expanded role in 2023. Bill Belichick has never doubted sending a player back into the dog house, so he knows he needs to back up the talk with his play:

“It’s just a long season. You just have to mentally prepare for that long season,” Stevenson added. “That’s the best thing you can do, just mentally prepare, just know that it’s a 17-game season and have to get after it.”

“I think just getting years under your belt in this league brings confidence,” Stevenson continued. “I think I’m pretty confident, just being around almost the same guys for three years, just building that chemistry is bringing us closer and play better.”

There will be no more margin for error in Foxboro. The patience is running out, and there could be plenty of changes if things don’t pan out this season, so the fans better hope Stevenson has a breakout year as expected.