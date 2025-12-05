Trending topics:
Richard Sherman weights in on Legion of Boom comparisons

As good as the Seattle Seahawks' defense is, the Legion of Boom was special.

By Ernesto Cova

Richard Sherman. (Getty)
Seattle Seahawks icon Richard Sherman discussed the ongoing comparisons between his “Legion of Boom” defense and the unit the Seahawks have in 2025. After that group was disbanded, the Seahawks’ defense struggled to keep up with opponents, becoming an easy target for run-heavy offenses and not putting up much of a fight against the passing game. 

They have one of the best defenses in the league this season, which has prompted some fans to compare this year’s defense to the Legion of Boom. 

They have carried games more than once when Sam Darnold struggles to keep up with opposing defenses. However, others don’t think a series of good results grants this defense the opportunity to be compared to the LOB. 

Richard Sherman dismisses Legion of Boom comparisons

Seahawks icon Richard Sherman, a member of the Legion of Boom, revealed he wasn’t a fan of the comparison, noting that his defense was special. 

Richard Sherman is seen prior to the game between the Dolphins and the Bills

Richard Sherman

There’s only one of any [elite] defense,” Sherman told Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop. “But they’re playing really good football. Football is fun in general,” Sherman said. “But defensive football, when you’re whupping up on people, you’re in a good rhythm, everybody’s swarming — there’s nothing like it.”

The Seahawks’ defense allows 88.5 rush yards per game and 18.1 points per game (3rd). Additionally, they have forced 18 turnovers (6th) and sacked opposing quarterbacks 40 times (4th) while giving up just 6.1 yards per pass attempt (1st). While they aren’t as dangerous as the LOB, this year’s defense is showing it isn’t a weak unit. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
