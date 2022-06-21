It seems that the end of his career has arrived, but there is still much to clarify about Gronkowski's life and his NFL career. Check here how much he was paid.

Rob Gronkowski announced today that he is retiring from the NFL, but this is not the first time that he has 'retired' from football since in 2019 he decided not to play anymore but the following year he returned to play and win a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

During 11 years playing pro football, Gronkowski was ranked as the best tight end in the league with a talent like no other player in the same position. With the Patriots he won three Super Bowls and was also the team that paid him the most money during his active years.

It was likely that Gronk would retire in 2022 after so many injuries his body could not take it anymore. In 2021 he suffered multiple rib fractures although he recovered quickly to return and play a couple more weeks.

Rob Gronkowski’s current contract with the Buccaneers

Gronkowski signed two contracts with the Buccaneers, the first was in 2020 for $9,000,000 and the second contract in 2021 was a little less for $8,000,000 that was divided into $1,750,000 (contract salary) and $6,250,000 (signing bonus). After his second contract ended at the end of the 2021-2022 season, Gronk became a free agent.

There was an option for Gronkowski if he continued into the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Buccaneers were going to pay him a $5,000,000 signing bonus but so far that offer is on hold in case he decides to come out of retirement.

Rob Gronkowski’s Career Earnings

From his first contract in 2010 to his last in 2021 with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski has earned career earnings of $70,629,507 of which $16,010,000 were signing bonuses. Most of that money he earned while playing for the New England Patriots for a total of $53,379,507.

