Rob Gronkowski issues stern warning to Buffalo Bills

After a promising 4-0 start to the 2025 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills have struggled to get things going, losing back-to-back games to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons before entering the bye week.

Josh Allen and Co. return to the field on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The AFC East team needs a win to get things back on track, but people are worried about whether the Bills are good enough to compete in the conference.

After another playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, many think their window is closed.

Rob Gronkowski notes big issue for Bills

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski joined Kay Adams’ “Up & Adams” show on Wednesday. Among other things, the former tight end discussed the Bills’ bad streak. For Gronk, the Indianapolis Colts are a better team than the Bills.

“I would say right now, I actually trust the Colts more,” Gronkowski said. “I’m a little worried about the Bills. Their defense is a little iffy. They’ve been letting up a lot of points this year, even that first game versus the Baltimore Ravens. I mean, a lot of points. I don’t think their defense is doing that great. I don’t see them getting really that much better as well throughout the year.”

After multiple years of trying, the Bills aren’t as dangerous as before. They can still make noise this season, but the lack of success in the postseason will always haunt them. Coming off an MVP season, Allen carried high expectations. However, the team’s level has decreased over the week.